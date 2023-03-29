Wednesday, March 29

Three lifeguards at the F.E. Warren Air Force Base Aquatic Center were recently honored by the American Red Cross for their actions rescuing a swimmer at the center. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports Kimberly Shupe, Lucas Sutphin, and Will Barrington pulled an unresponsive swimmer from the water and administered life-saving CPR until paramedics arrived. All three received the Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming Lifesaving Hero of the Year Award.

Another hero, Ron Condos, is retiring. The Sheridan Press reports Condos was a founding member of the Sheridan Area Search and Rescue forty years ago and helped train the group on various critical new skills.

Some Wyomingites got to witness a rare phenomenon last Thursday. Following a magnetic storm in space, the Aurora Borealis, or Northern Lights, were on full display in the state.

And if you happened to snap a picture of those lights in a Gillette city park, you can submit it as part of the city of Gillette Winter Parks Photo Contest. The Gillette News Record reports the city is looking for photos taken between Dec. 1, 2022, and March 31 in a park within city limits. The deadline is April 1.