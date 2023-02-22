© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Wednesday, February 11

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published February 22, 2023 at 11:55 AM MST

One lucky teacher at Natrona County High School will kiss a sheep tomorrow as part of a fundraiser. K2Radio reports students can drop money in a teacher’s bucket to vote for them. Today’s the last day to vote. The school’s Casper FFA chapter will get 90 percent of the money. The rest will go to the Reach 4A Star Riding Academy.

In a different kind of competition, Cassidy Post has won the 2023 Spirit of Wyoming Art Contest, but she won’t be in the state for a while to celebrate. The Wyoming Tribune-Eagle reports the yearly competition is held by Jackson Hole Still Works to find a new label for its flagship vodka. Post submitted her work just before she traveled to Thailand to teach kids English, which is where she is now.

Adult volunteers with Happy Girls Don’t Do That brightened the mornings of Thunder Basin High Schoolers last Monday. County17 reports they pinned up over 300 posters with positive messages to greet students as they arrived.

And this winter was Sheridan First Baptist Church’s 13th helping winterize cars for single women, widows, and elderly women. The Sheridan Press reports it’s completely free to participants.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
