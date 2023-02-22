Wednesday, February 11

One lucky teacher at Natrona County High School will kiss a sheep tomorrow as part of a fundraiser. K2Radio reports students can drop money in a teacher’s bucket to vote for them. Today’s the last day to vote. The school’s Casper FFA chapter will get 90 percent of the money. The rest will go to the Reach 4A Star Riding Academy.

In a different kind of competition, Cassidy Post has won the 2023 Spirit of Wyoming Art Contest, but she won’t be in the state for a while to celebrate. The Wyoming Tribune-Eagle reports the yearly competition is held by Jackson Hole Still Works to find a new label for its flagship vodka. Post submitted her work just before she traveled to Thailand to teach kids English, which is where she is now.

Adult volunteers with Happy Girls Don’t Do That brightened the mornings of Thunder Basin High Schoolers last Monday. County17 reports they pinned up over 300 posters with positive messages to greet students as they arrived.

And this winter was Sheridan First Baptist Church’s 13th helping winterize cars for single women, widows, and elderly women. The Sheridan Press reports it’s completely free to participants.