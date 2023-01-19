© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Thursday, January 19

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published January 19, 2023 at 9:29 AM MST

The New Year was rung in with a 50-year-old tradition in Jackson. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports anyone over 14 who is an expert skier or snowboarder was invited to join the torchlight parade at Snow King Mountain Resort. The participants carried flares down the hill in complicated formations. It’s the oldest community torchlight parade in the nation.

Also in the festive spirit, an Evanston fifth grade class made toys for the local animal shelter. The Uinta County Herald reports they used donated clothes, towels, and other supplies and even hand-stitched some sweaters for the animals. Because the class was so small, they got to deliver the toys themselves.

The Sheridan Hawks hockey team honored first responders at a recent few games. Sheridan Media reports the team wanted to show their appreciation for the bravery and selflessness of first responders by wearing special first responder jerseys.

And Casper’s Logan Wilson recently won the 2022 Ed Block Courage Award. K2Radio reports it’s awarded to a player from each team in the NFL that shows "professionalism, great strength and dedication," while being a great role model in the community. Wilson plays for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel