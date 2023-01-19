Thursday, January 19

The New Year was rung in with a 50-year-old tradition in Jackson. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports anyone over 14 who is an expert skier or snowboarder was invited to join the torchlight parade at Snow King Mountain Resort. The participants carried flares down the hill in complicated formations. It’s the oldest community torchlight parade in the nation.

Also in the festive spirit, an Evanston fifth grade class made toys for the local animal shelter. The Uinta County Herald reports they used donated clothes, towels, and other supplies and even hand-stitched some sweaters for the animals. Because the class was so small, they got to deliver the toys themselves.

The Sheridan Hawks hockey team honored first responders at a recent few games. Sheridan Media reports the team wanted to show their appreciation for the bravery and selflessness of first responders by wearing special first responder jerseys.

And Casper’s Logan Wilson recently won the 2022 Ed Block Courage Award. K2Radio reports it’s awarded to a player from each team in the NFL that shows "professionalism, great strength and dedication," while being a great role model in the community. Wilson plays for the Cincinnati Bengals.