Thursday, December 29

A Casper family helped “Stuff the Van” this year with dozens of toys and other wishlist items. K2Radio reports the Glasgow family donates every year in honor of their first daughter, who they lost in a miscarriage seven years ago. The two daughters of the family say they love spreading holiday cheer to others who may not have as much as they do.

Speaking of holiday cheer, 267 kids in the Teton Valley woke up on Christmas morning with presents thanks to the Santa Fund. This year there was a 20 percent higher need than last. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports the fund collects wish lists from kids. Then, volunteers shop and wrap the gifts, using money from the Santa Fund.

Rock Springs resident Chad Banks was invited to decorate the White House for Christmas this year. The Rock Springs Rocket-Miner reports Banks flew out on Thanksgiving to spend three days setting up the building. One of the rooms featured recipes from the First Family and that each volunteer brought. Banks added a recipe card his mother had hand-written for her stuffing.

And according to the Gillette News Record, a man recently called the police after finding two containers with an unknown substance in his 14-year-old daughter’s room. However, it turned out to be part of a chemistry set, and no action was taken.