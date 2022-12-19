© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Friday, December 16

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published December 19, 2022 at 11:55 AM MST

A Cheyenne nonprofit has won the national 2022 Becker Social Justice Award. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports the award recognizes the faith-based efforts of organizations in making social change in their community. My Front Door helps working families with children become homeowners and lift themselves out of poverty. It also educates its clients on home finances and maintenance to help ensure that they remain successful homeowners for the long term.

The Gillette Edge U-19 team recently traveled to San Diego to take part in the Surf College Cup soccer match. WyoToday reports the entire team dominated the field as they went further than any Wyoming team has ever gone in the SCC. They were undefeated and won the division championship.

Each year, one school from each state is selected to decorate ornaments for one of 58 trees surrounding the National Christmas Tree in the U.S. Capital. K2Radio reports the students of Beitel Elementary in Laramie were selected this year. The decorated ornaments can be seen on the President’s Park Facebook page.

And the Thermopolis Independent Record reports that local Bobbie Butler recently turned 100 years old. Happy birthday Bobbie!

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel