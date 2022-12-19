Friday, December 16

A Cheyenne nonprofit has won the national 2022 Becker Social Justice Award. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports the award recognizes the faith-based efforts of organizations in making social change in their community. My Front Door helps working families with children become homeowners and lift themselves out of poverty. It also educates its clients on home finances and maintenance to help ensure that they remain successful homeowners for the long term.

The Gillette Edge U-19 team recently traveled to San Diego to take part in the Surf College Cup soccer match. WyoToday reports the entire team dominated the field as they went further than any Wyoming team has ever gone in the SCC. They were undefeated and won the division championship.

Each year, one school from each state is selected to decorate ornaments for one of 58 trees surrounding the National Christmas Tree in the U.S. Capital. K2Radio reports the students of Beitel Elementary in Laramie were selected this year. The decorated ornaments can be seen on the President’s Park Facebook page.

And the Thermopolis Independent Record reports that local Bobbie Butler recently turned 100 years old. Happy birthday Bobbie!