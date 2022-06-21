© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
House Jan. 6 committee turns attention to state officials

NPR
Published June 21, 2022 at 12:06 PM MDT

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6th attack is turning its attention Tuesday on the state officials who protected the integrity of the 2020 election.

Lawmakers are laying out former President Donald Trump tried to pressure local election officials from states like Georgia and Arizona to overturn his loss.

Domenico Montanaro, NPR’s senior political editor and correspondent, joins us with the latest.

