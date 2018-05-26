Heavy Rotation: 10 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing
Each month, NPR Music invites DJs from public radio stations across the country to share the songs they can't get enough of. May's batch of tracks blurs rigid genre lines and explore several different shades of the human condition.
This month's playlist features Shannon Shaw's nuanced juxtaposition of neo-soul and garage-rock in "Broke My Own," Maria Grand's vulnerable take on jazz in "Imani / Walk By" and a cover of Talking Heads' "Once In A Lifetime."
1 of 10 — Maria Grand 'Imani / Walk By'
/ "Courtesy of the artist"
2 of 10 — Shannon Shaw, Shannon In Nashville
/
3 of 10 — Jeffrey Foucault 'Blood Brothers'
/ "Courtesy of the artist"
4 of 10 — Jungle 'Happy Man'
/ "Courtesy of the artist"
5 of 10 — Kraak and Smaak feat. Alxndr London [Hands of Time]
/ "Courtesy of the artist"
6 of 10 — Sofi Tukker Baby I'm a Queen
/ "Courtesy of the artist"
7 of 10 — Coach Phillips 'VHS Dating'
/ "Courtesy of the artist"
8 of 10 — Gretchen Peters, Dancing with the Beast
/ Courtesy of the artist
9 of 10 — Angelique Kidjo "Remain in the Light"
Angelique Kidjo "Remain in the Light"
/ Courtesy of the artist
10 of 10 — Blaze McKenzie, Born a Shadow
Blaze McKenzie, Born a Shadow
/