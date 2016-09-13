New Mix: Peter Gabriel, Nick Cave, King Creosote, More

The gang's finally back together! And by gang we mean hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton, who find themselves in the studio together for the first time in a month. With the summer break finally over, the two return with this week's essential mix, from both veteran artists and new discoveries.

Robin opens the show with an epic, trance-inducing piece from Scottish singer-songwriter King Creosote, who calls it a "plaintive, hymn-like lament of frustration and debasement." Bob follows with a profoundly dark new song from Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds called "Jesus Alone."

Also on the show: Peter Gabriel writes an ode to what he sees as the heroics of whistle blower Edward Snowden; Nick Murphy (formerly known as Chet Faker) a fantastically textured new song called "Fear Less;" London-based singer-songwriter L.A. Salami (his full name is Lookman Adekunle Salami) has a remarkable debut with lyrics that recall the densely layered poetry of Bob Dyla and a strange and wacky new cut from Cloud Becomes Your Hand, a New York-based band with a sense of humor and adventure that reminds Bob of Devo.

