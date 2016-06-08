© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Recommended Dose: Our Favorite Dance Tracks Of May

NPR | By Sami Yenigun,
Piotr OrlovOtis Hart
Published June 8, 2016 at 10:21 AM MDT
This month's survey of the dance music underground is energetic to say the least. Looking for mellow backyard BBQ jams? Hold off on those for another month. All six of our selections for May 2016 keep the tempos in the 120s or above, ranging from the ecstatic screams of the anonymous Mainline to the tribal polyrhythms of Lisbon's DJ Marfox.

Until the next dose, you can follow us on Twitter at @Sami_Yenigun (Sami), @raspberryjones (Piotr) and @spotieotis (Otis), for our day-to-day listening selections.

Mainline, "Feelings (Vocal Mix)"
Mainline, "Feelings (Vocal Mix)"
Alexander Robotnick, Music For An Imaginary Club Vol. 5
Paul Woolford, "Mother & Child"
Paul Woolford, "Mother & Child"
Rush Plus, "Low For Me"
Rush Plus, "Low For Me"
Virginia, Fierce For The Night
DJ Marfox, "Chapa Quente"
