Work Hard For The Money: A Playlist For Labor Day

Work means a lot of things to a lot of people. It can be a hustle, it can be a drag, it can be what gets you out of bed in the morning, it can be what puts food on the table. In honor of our multi-faceted feelings about the ol' 9-to-5, and to celebrate Labor Day, we've got a song premiere from Banarama-by-way-of-Brooklyn duo Fever High, produced by Fountains of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger. Their debut EP, All Work, is set for release Oct. 9, and we've got the premiere of the title track. It's breezy, simple and fun — everything a three-day weekend should be.

But that's not all! The NPR Music team also brainstormed some of our favorite work-related music, and we've put together a little 6-song teaser playlist. To hear more of the team's Labor Day soundtrack, head over to the NPR Music Spotify page.

Enjoy the long weekend, and please let us know your favorite labor — or quittin' time — tunes in the comments section.

