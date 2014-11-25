Guest DJ: Yusuf/Cat Stevens
Decades ago, the potent folk songs of Cat Stevens inspired All Songs Considered host Bob Boilen to pick up acoustic guitar. Now known as Yusuf/Cat Stevens, the singer visits the All Songs studio for this week's show to discuss his path to music and share songs that inspired him along the way. Yusuf/Cat Stevens' most recent album, Tell 'Em I'm Gone, features reworkings of a number of classic blues songs and originals. The record also includes collaborations with super-producer Rick Rubin and harmonica player Charlie Musselwhite. Tell Em I'm Gone is his first album since 2009's Roadslinger.
1 of 4 — Clockwork Orange Soundtrack
Clockwork Orange Soundtrack
2 of 4 — Tea For The Tillerman
Tea For The Tillerman
3 of 4 — The Band, Cahoots
The Band, Cahoots
4 of 4 — Curtis Mayfield
Curtis Mayfield
