New Mix: Tom Petty, Lana Del Rey, Adult Jazz, More

On this week's All Songs Considered: Red-blooded rock-and-roll from Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, a dramatic and cinematic turn for singer Lana Del Rey, the off-kilter, genre-bending sounds of Adult Jazz and more.

Co-host Robin Hilton, riding high on a wave of caffeine and nostalgia, kicks off the show with "American Dream Plan B," a straight-ahead guitar-rock cut from the upcoming Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers album Hypnotic Eye.

Bob Boilen opts for something a bit more subdued with Sean Rowe's "Madman," the title track from the singer's new album, out Sept. 9 on ANTI-. The accompanying video, which premiered on All Songs TV, follows the folk singer on a recent tour as he brings his beautiful baritone to strangers' homes across the country.

Also on the show: We premiere a startling new cut from the Leeds-based band Adult Jazz. The song "Hum," from the band's upcoming album Gist Is, is a strange, epic journey through off-kilter soundscapes. Bob shares Lana Del Rey's "Shades Of Cool," a song full of unexpected twist and turns, from the singer's new album Ultraviolence. We get all mushy inside with the beautiful and sentimental "Dark Side Of The Moon" from Chris Staples. "Sing 2 Me" by Walter Martin is a G-rated song the former bassist for The Walkmen recorded with Karen O of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs. Finally we close the show out with "Birthday Song," a quirky cut from Frankie Cosmos. Clocking in at just 68 seconds, it's the perfect summation of the show: sweet, profound and a bit perplexing, too.

