New Mix: The New Pornographers, Mapei, Moon Hooch And More

On this week's All Songs Considered: New music from the pop giants in The New Pornographers, hip-hop and R&B singer Mapei, the riff-rock sax group Moon Hooch, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah and more.

After abandoning plans to open a doughnut shop, co-host Robin Hilton rejoins the program and is welcomed by host Bob Boilen, who shares an early preview of the upcoming New Pornographers album Brill Bruisers. It isn't out until Aug. 26, but we've got the gloriously infectious title track.

Robin follows with "Change," an uplifting ode to the power of love and appreciating what you have in life, from the just-announced Mapei album Hey Hey. Last fall, we featured the Stockholm-based singer's song "Don't Wait" on the show, shortly before it became a massive hit, propelled by Mapei's soaring voice and inspired mix of soul and electronics.

Also on the program: new music from Moon Hooch, the sax-powered riff-rock trio we've been raving about for the past year; the beautifully textured, moody music of Dawn Golden; a gritty turn for the idiosyncratic pop group Clap Your Hands Say Yeah; and the wistfully breezy, sunny-day pop of Alvvays.

