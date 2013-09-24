Fall Music Preview

© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
NPR
Published September 24, 2013 at 1:12 PM MDT
Clockwise from upper left: Anna Calvi, M.I.A., Poliça, members of Los Campesinos!, Deltron 3030 and Phil Elverum of Mount Eerie
Courtesy of the artists
Clockwise from upper left: Anna Calvi, M.I.A., Poliça, members of Los Campesinos!, Deltron 3030 and Phil Elverum of Mount Eerie

On this week's show, we've got a massive amount of new music from an incredible list of fall releases, including special premieres from Poliça, Son Lux, Mount Eerie, Anna Calvi, Luscious Jackson and more.

NPR Music's Stephen Thompson and Ann Powers from NPR Music's The Record join hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton to talk about these and more, with a bonus debate about synth pop versus guitar rock.

