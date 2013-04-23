Music We Love Now: Three Must-Hear Piano Albums
The young Austrian pianist Ingolf Wunder shines in Mozart, Jorge Federico Osorio reintroduces an intoxicating Mexican concerto and Elisveta Blumina reveals the gentle side of Ukrainian composer Valentin Silvestrov.
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
1 of 3 — Elisaveta Blumina plays Silvestrov's piano music.
/ Grand Piano
2 of 3 — Ingolf Wunder plays music from three centuries.
/ DG
3 of 3 — Piano music of Carlos Chávez.
/ Cedille