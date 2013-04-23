© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Music We Love Now: Three Must-Hear Piano Albums

NPR | By Tom Huizenga
Published April 23, 2013 at 8:30 AM MDT
Ingolf Wunder pays tribute to 300 years of keyboard music on his new album <em>300</em>.
The young Austrian pianist Ingolf Wunder shines in Mozart, Jorge Federico Osorio reintroduces an intoxicating Mexican concerto and Elisveta Blumina reveals the gentle side of Ukrainian composer Valentin Silvestrov.

Elisaveta Blumina plays Silvestrov's piano music.
Ingolf Wunder plays music from three centuries.
Piano music of Carlos Chávez.
