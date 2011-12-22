© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Intern Uprising: Music We Missed In 2011

NPR | By NPR Staff
Published December 22, 2011 at 2:11 PM MST
Milo Greene — ignored this year by NPR's staff, but not its interns.
Courtesy of the artist
Milo Greene — ignored this year by NPR's staff, but not its interns.

Every year, an insurmountable pile of new music is released, and we at NPR do our best to cover it — to play music we think you'll love. There are only so many days in a year.

NPR Music interns Becky Sullivan, Charlie Kaplan, Clare Flynn and Kwasi Ansu recently spoke to All Things Considered host Robert Siegel and NPR Music editor Frannie Kelley about four acts NPR didn't cover this year — and why we should have paid more attention to them. You can hear songs from each of those below, as well as more groups the NPR Music interns say did such good work this year, we'd be fools to miss them again in 2012.

Take a listen, and tell us (in the comments, or tweet @nprmusic) who else we need to keep an eye on next year.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Alex Clare.
1 of 17  — Alex Clare.
Alex Clare.
/ Courtesy of the artist.
Milo Greene.
2 of 17  — Milo Greene.
Milo Greene.
/ Courtesy of the artist.
Whatever, Whenever.
3 of 17  — Whatever, Whenever.
/ Courtesy of the artist.
Rick Ross.
4 of 17  — Rick Ross.
/ Courtesy of Universal Music Group.
Cat Martino
5 of 17  — Cat Martino
/ Courtesy of the artist
PAPA.
6 of 17  — PAPA.
PAPA.
/ Courtesy of the artist.
Cloud Nothings.
7 of 17  — Cloud Nothings.
/ Courtesy of the artist.
Action Bronson.
8 of 17  — Action Bronson.
/ Courtesy of the artist.
Ellie Goulding
9 of 17  — Ellie Goulding
/ Courtesy of the artist
Tycho's Dive cover.
10 of 17  — Tycho's Dive cover.
/ Courtesy of the artist.
Bear Hands.
11 of 17  — Bear Hands.
Victoria Jacob / Courtesy of the artist.
Meek Mill.
12 of 17  — Meek Mill.
/ Courtesy of the artist.
Big Gigantic.
13 of 17  — Big Gigantic.
Steve Conry / Courtesy of Shore Fire Media.
Azealia Banks.
14 of 17  — Azealia Banks.
/ Courtesy of the artist.
Wagon Christ Toomorrow cover.
15 of 17  — Wagon Christ Toomorrow cover.
/ Courtesy of the artist.
RAC.
16 of 17  — RAC.
/ Courtesy of the aritst.
Heems.
17 of 17  — Heems.
Bob Martus / Courtesy of the artist.

NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff
