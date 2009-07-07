What Are Your Favorite Songs Of 2009 So Far?

Now that we're firmly into the month of July, we're past the halfway point of 2009. That's when NPR's Music Team starts thinking about how the year stacks up musically.

Consequently, All Songs Considered host Bob Boilen is in the midst of conducting a poll: What's the best music of 2009 so far? He's asking for people to name their favorite three songs and favorite three albums. All Songs will turn those nominations into a poll for fans to vote on.

In the meantime, Boilen already has his three favorite songs ready.

