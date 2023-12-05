Wyoming Public Media 2023 Holiday Specials

(all programs subject to change)

Thursday Dec. 7 8pm – Candles Burning Brightly - A delightful hour for everyone to celebrate the Jewish Festival of Lights! Lots of music from Jewish communities around the world, plus a hilarious lesson on how to prepare a classic Chanukah dish, and a timeless and touching holiday story that brings light into every home.

Monday Dec. 11 8pm - Itzhak Perlman: Chanukah Radio Party - Join the superstar violinist as he tells the story of the Jewish festival of lights and shares his favorite recordings for the holiday – some serious, some silly. The master storyteller also regales you with jokes and memories, plus tales of three classic Chanukah symbols: the menorah, the latke, and, of course, the dreidel.

Tuesday Dec. 19 8pm - Carols as Home with the Imani Winds - features a modern take on classic Christmas carols, hosted by Imani Winds founding oboist, Toyin Spellman-Diaz. Toyin coaxes intimate stories of Christmas memories from the members of the ensemble, and why these classic carols are still essential today.

Wednesday Dec. 20 8pm - Anticipation and Celebration: Advent with the Montserrat Boy Choir Perched atop the mountains near Barcelona, the choir of the Benedictine Abbey of Santa Maria de Montserrat is one of Europe’s oldest and most prestigious boy choirs. For the first time in their 800-year history, the choir made its Midwest premiere. Bringing with them a message of peace, the choristers will use music to transcend borders and speak directly to your heart.

Thursday Dec. 21 8pm - Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra - Holiday Magic featuring Guest Conductor, Scott O’Neil. Highlights include local tenor soloist, Joshua Cooper, making his debut with the CSO for two holiday classics with the Cheyenne Chamber Singers; plus, he’ll join the CSO for a rendition of “Twas the Night Before Christmas.” The All-City Children’s Chorus will take to the stage with some beautiful Christmas and Hanukah selections.

10pm – In Winters Glow - A winter solstice program, with modern classical sounds for the longest night of the year, chosen especially to compliment the chilly, starry nights of the season.

Friday Dec. 22 3pm 7pm - A Chanticleer Christmas - This program of holiday favorites, new and old, will be presented live in concert by Chanticleer, the superb 12-man ensemble known as "an orchestra of voices." Chanticleer is one of the premiere vocal ensembles in the nation. The ensemble has won two Grammys and is a member of the American Classical Music Hall of Fame. 8pm Your Classical Christmas Favorites - Join us this holiday season as we count down the top christmas songs as voted by you in a two-hour special.

Saturday Dec 23

11am – Buffalo Grass Christmas Show - Join Kelli Trujillo for the best in bluegrass and folk music for the holidays.

1pm - Mark O’Connor’s An Appalachian Christmas - Mark O’Connor, famous bluegrass fiddler and respected American composer, leads the O’Connor Band and special guest Nancy Ives, principal cellist of the Oregon Symphony, in An Appalachian Christmas.

6pm - Retro Cocktail Hour Christmas Show - Two hours of finger-snapping, hip-shaking sounds for the holidays. Hang the mistletoe and spike the egg nog - you're in Yulesville, baby!

8pm – 12am Holiday Jazz selections from Jazz Wyoming.

Monday Dec 25th

6am- Welcome Christmas - is a perennial Christmas favorite from VocalEssence, one of the world’s premiere choral groups, conducted by Philip Brunelle. This program presents an hour of traditional carols and new discoveries, including the world premiere of two carols from the annual Christmas Carol Contest.

9am All Is Bright - is an hour of contemplative music related to the Christmas season and its symbolism. This program uses sacred choral music grouped in a way to tell the traditional Christmas story by way of songs about angels, the star, and the manger scene. Featured artists include Cambridge Singers, Cantus, and Chanticleer.

10am – 12pm Holiday Harmony & Rhythm - Americana and tinsel tunes for a way cool yule with Wyoming Sounds host Grady Kirkpatrick



Classical Wyoming

December 23 – December 25 - Classical 24 Holiday Music

December 24 8am-10am A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols - It’s the annual world-wide Christmas Eve broadcast of a service of Biblical readings, carols, and related seasonal Classical music. This special will be presented by one of the world’s foremost choirs of men and boys and performed in an acoustically and architecturally renowned venue, the 500-year-old Chapel of King’s College, Cambridge, England.

December 25 9am-11am - St. Olaf Christmas Festival - The program includes sacred choral and instrumental music from many traditions: beloved hymns, classical masterworks, folk songs from around the world, and African-American spirituals. 11am-1pm Your Classical Christmas Favorites - Join us this holiday season as we count down the top Christmas songs as voted by listeners in a two-hour special.

