Tourism and construction drive job growth in Wyoming as mining declines

According to the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services’ Labor Force Trends report , released in March, the state’s labor market is growing, but continues to face challenges.

The state is projected to add 8,000 jobs between 2024 and 2026, with leisure and hospitality leading in growth.

"Especially since the pandemic, we've seen really consistent growth in leisure and hospitality," said Michael Moore, Research Supervisor at Wyoming Workforce Services. "In third quarter, 2024, we had 43,650 jobs in that industry - more than we've ever had at any given point.”

Construction follows closely behind, projected to add 1,412 jobs by 2026, a 6% increase from 2024 numbers. This growth comes from major projects like wind farms and data centers, which create a lot of jobs, though Moore said many positions are temporary.

"Once that job's complete, out-of-state workers often go back to their home state," he said.

These gains contrast sharply with Wyoming's traditional economic engine. Mining has lost nearly half its workforce since peaking in 2008, with 30,372 jobs. By the third quarter of 2024, the sector employed about 16,000 workers and is projected to lose another 144 jobs (-0.9%) by 2026.

"In 2008, mining contributed about 19% of the state's total wages at its peak," Moore said. "Now it's about 9%.”

Additionally, about 50% of Wyoming high schoolers who were working their senior year of high school leave the state's workforce within 10 years.

“This doesn't mean they don't live here. They may be living here and not working. They may be living here and taking care of a family member, and just not participating in the labor force. Or they may be living here and working in another state,” said Moore.

According to him, younger people are leaving Wyoming for greater opportunities elsewhere.

“Surrounding states, especially with large metropolitan areas like Utah, Colorado, with Salt Lake and Denver, there's just more job opportunities and different types of job opportunities than there are in Casper,” Moore said. “We've certainly struggled to retain youth as they leave the workforce here.”

Most new jobs by 2026 (72.5% of 74,421 projected openings will require only a high school diploma or less.

“People always need to hire cashiers and fast food workers, but we're also seeing good paying jobs in construction that don't require college degrees," Moore said.

Healthcare has also emerged as another growth sector, driven by Wyoming’s aging demographics. The state projects 1,160 new healthcare and social assistance jobs by 2026, a 3.4% increase since 2024.

