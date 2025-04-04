UW demotes dean of College of Engineering, drawing criticism from faculty, donors and local lawmakers

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The University of Wyoming’s (UW) decision to demote a dean is drawing criticism from some faculty, donors and Laramie representatives.

A statement signed by a dozen deans outlines “deep concern for the trajectory of the University of Wyoming.” They cite recent policy changes and the abrupt dismissal of several senior leaders as eroding trust in the administration’s commitment to transparency and shared governance.

The letter alludes to this week’s demotion of the dean of UWs College of Engineering and Physical Sciences, Cameron Wright, who was stripped of the title on April 2.

According to the Laramie Reporter , Wright refused to transfer half a million dollars from his department to another.

Wright argued the funds were earmarked by the Legislature to bolster UW’s Tier 1 Engineering Initiative, a longstanding priority for state leaders.

The university had been transferring the funds to the School of Computing. But that was before UW’s plans to separate the school from the College of Engineering and make it a standalone unit. The two have not yet separated. According to the UW spokesperson, the process is underway.

The Laramie Reporter cites discrepancies between internal and public documents about UW’s funding plans once the two entities separate.

Wright’s demotion was announced in a campus-wide email .

“We appreciate Dr. Wright’s service to the university and the college,” wrote Interim Provost Scott Turpen. “At this time, the university believes a change in leadership is needed for this important college to progress further and to achieve the aspirations of the Tier-1 Engineering Initiative.”

Turpen said he expects to identify an interim dean from within the college for consideration by the UW Board of Trustees during its April 16 regular conference call meeting.

The Faculty Senate Executive Committee expressed similar grave concerns as the deans over UW Pres. Ed Seidel's leadership in an email to colleagues on April 1, calling Wright’s removal as dean “symptomatic of a systemic failure of leadership that has spanned several years and seen multiple deans and other administrators dismissed under a shroud of secrecy that prevents holding leadership accountable for any decision that is made.”

The executive committee said they couldn’t recall a removal of an academic officer in the past five years that didn’t involve significant faculty participation.

They say, “The President’s seemingly arbitrary actions, unwillingness to listen to others and lack of concern for shared governance has eroded what little trust remained between the faculty and his office and has led to a state where the faculty do not have any confidence in his leadership. We plan to discuss our options moving forward at our upcoming Faculty Senate meeting.”