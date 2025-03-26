© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Rock Springs Social Security office will close a hearing room, not the entire office

Wyoming Public Radio | By Nicky Ouellet
Published March 26, 2025 at 3:28 PM MDT
A letter from the Social Security Administration
Daniel Foster
/
Flickr
A letter from the Social Security Administration

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The Social Security Administration’s office in Rock Springs will not be closing, contrary to what a DOGE website indicated earlier this month.

The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports a small hearing room will close, but the Social Security office will remain open to serve the area.

A reporter from the Rocket Miner went to the office several times after the DOGE website listed the office among lease cancellations to find out whether it was actually closing. The office’s administrator told the outlet most hearings are held virtually so the office no longer needs as many in-person hearing sites.

WPR reached out to the local Social Security press office after the DOGE list was published. They said most of the agency’s leases tagged for non-renewal are for small remote hearing sites co-located with other federal space.

The Social Security Administration’s website links to an Excel sheet of 64 leases the General Services Administration has designated for “soft-term lease terminations.” The Rock Springs entry doesn’t include any personnel affected by the lease termination.

Several other federal offices in Wyoming were on DOGE’s list for closures. WPR has not been able to independently verify if the leases will continue or end.
Wyoming Economy DOGEsocial security
Nicky Ouellet
Leave a tip: nouelle1@uwyo.edu
Nicky has reported and edited for public radio stations in Montana and produced episodes for NPR's The Indicator podcast and Apple News In Conversation. Her award-winning series, SubSurface, dug into the economic, environmental and social impacts of a potential invasion of freshwater mussels in Montana's waterbodies. She traded New Hampshire's relatively short but rugged White Mountains for the Rockies over a decade ago. The skiing here is much better.
See stories by Nicky Ouellet

