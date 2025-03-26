Rock Springs Social Security office will close a hearing room, not the entire office

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The Social Security Administration’s office in Rock Springs will not be closing, contrary to what a DOGE website indicated earlier this month.

The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports a small hearing room will close, but the Social Security office will remain open to serve the area.

A reporter from the Rocket Miner went to the office several times after the DOGE website listed the office among lease cancellations to find out whether it was actually closing. The office’s administrator told the outlet most hearings are held virtually so the office no longer needs as many in-person hearing sites.

WPR reached out to the local Social Security press office after the DOGE list was published. They said most of the agency’s leases tagged for non-renewal are for small remote hearing sites co-located with other federal space.

The Social Security Administration’s website links to an Excel sheet of 64 leases the General Services Administration has designated for “soft-term lease terminations.” The Rock Springs entry doesn’t include any personnel affected by the lease termination.

Several other federal offices in Wyoming were on DOGE’s list for closures. WPR has not been able to independently verify if the leases will continue or end.