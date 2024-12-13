© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

State creates guide for navigating federal funds for wildfire recovery on private lands

Wyoming Public Radio | By Nicky Ouellet
Published December 13, 2024 at 8:59 AM MST
A flatbed pickup is parked on a dirt road. Not too far behind it is a line of flames reaching above nearby trees.
Powder River County Sheriff's Office
/
Inciweb
The Short Draw Fire photographed on Sept. 13, 2024.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Federal dollars are available to help Wyomingites recover from this year’s large, persistent wildfires.

The Wyoming Grants Management Office (GMO) compiled a list of grant and low-interest loan programs for private landowners, small businesses, nonprofits and local governments to seek relief.

“At the request of the applicant, GMO stands ready to research, write, review, and help with the management of the entire grant lifecycle,” said Dru Palmer, the governor’s grants integration manager in a release announcing the new resource.

Grants and loans can cover replacing fences; commodity storage; restoring rangeland, watersheds and forests; and losses of crops, livestock and honeybees. Housing and food assistance programs are also available. They’re available through several divisions of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, U.S. Small Business Administration and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The office will host an information webinar Wed., Dec. 18 from 9 to 10 a.m. Register here.

Some 850,000 acres burned in Wyoming this year – the majority on private lands.

“Historically, large wildfires have affected mostly federal lands, forests and BLM; but this year's fires overwhelmingly hit private lands,” said Gov. Mark Gordon in a press release. “That is why we have had to look for new disaster management strategies that focus on repair and restoration specific to the 2024 fires, and ensure we address the impacts to the State’s agricultural sector, businesses, and homeowners.”
Tags
Wyoming Economy wildfiresU.S. Department of Agriculturesmall business administrationgrants
Nicky Ouellet
Nicky has reported and edited for public radio stations in Montana and produced episodes for NPR's The Indicator podcast and Apple News In Conversation. Her award-winning series, SubSurface, dug into the economic, environmental and social impacts of a potential invasion of freshwater mussels in Montana's waterbodies. She traded New Hampshire's relatively short but rugged White Mountains for the Rockies over a decade ago. The skiing here is much better.
See stories by Nicky Ouellet

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.

Related Content