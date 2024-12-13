State creates guide for navigating federal funds for wildfire recovery on private lands

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Federal dollars are available to help Wyomingites recover from this year’s large, persistent wildfires.

The Wyoming Grants Management Office (GMO) compiled a list of grant and low-interest loan programs for private landowners, small businesses, nonprofits and local governments to seek relief.

“At the request of the applicant, GMO stands ready to research, write, review, and help with the management of the entire grant lifecycle,” said Dru Palmer, the governor’s grants integration manager in a release announcing the new resource.

Grants and loans can cover replacing fences; commodity storage; restoring rangeland, watersheds and forests; and losses of crops, livestock and honeybees. Housing and food assistance programs are also available. They’re available through several divisions of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, U.S. Small Business Administration and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The office will host an information webinar Wed., Dec. 18 from 9 to 10 a.m. Register here .

Some 850,000 acres burned in Wyoming this year – the majority on private lands.

“Historically, large wildfires have affected mostly federal lands, forests and BLM; but this year's fires overwhelmingly hit private lands,” said Gov. Mark Gordon in a press release. “That is why we have had to look for new disaster management strategies that focus on repair and restoration specific to the 2024 fires, and ensure we address the impacts to the State’s agricultural sector, businesses, and homeowners.”