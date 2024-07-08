© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Meta announces $800 million data center in Cheyenne

Wyoming Public Radio | By David Dudley
Published July 8, 2024 at 1:58 PM MDT
A group of men and women stand shoulder to shoulder, holding shovels
Courtesy Cheyenne LEADS
City and state officials pose for this picture at the groundbreaking of Meta's data center, which will be built on the Southside of Cheyenne.

Meta announced on July 2 that it's in the process of building an $800 million data center at the High Plains Business Park, south of Cheyenne. That's according to Cheyenne LEADS, the nonprofit economic development entity that serves Cheyenne and Laramie County.

Local officials said the project will bring millions in revenue through property taxes and fees. The center will optimize AI performance for Meta's online products, which include Facebook, Instagram and Messenger, among others.

“We are thrilled to make Cheyenne our new home, and committed to playing a positive role here and investing in the community’s long-term vitality,” said Brad Davis, director of data center community and economic development at Meta. “Wyoming stood out as an outstanding location for our newest data center thanks to its great access to infrastructure and energy, deep pool of talent, and amazing community partners.”

Meta expects to work with Black Hills Energy to add new resources to the energy grid, including renewables. Data centers are known to use high quantities of energy. There are three Microsoft data centers already in the area, including one across the highway from Meta's.

Building the center, which will be led by Oregon-based Fortis Construction, will temporarily employ over 1,000 skilled trades people. The facility will employ 100 operations positions when completed. It's scheduled to go online in 20-27.

“There is no doubt about it: This is a win for Wyoming and will strengthen the local economy,” said Gov. Mark Gordon in the statement. “This announcement is a testament to our business-friendly climate, and our commitment to innovation and developing a resilient workforce."

This reporting was made possible by a grant from the Corporation For Public Broadcasting, supporting state government coverage in the state. Wyoming Public Media and Jackson Hole Community Radio are partnering to cover state issues both on air and online.
Tags
Wyoming Economy wyoming economyGovernor Mark Gordontech industry
David Dudley
David Dudley is an award-winning journalist who has written for The Guardian, The Christian Science Monitor, High Country News, WyoFile, and the Wyoming Truth, among many others. David was a Guggenheim Crime in America Fellow at John Jay College from 2020-2023. During the past 10 years, David has covered city and state government, business, economics and public safety beats for various publications. He lives in Cheyenne with his family.
See stories by David Dudley
