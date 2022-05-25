© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Issues
Wyoming Economy

Wyoming’s economic health continues to improve

Wyoming Public Radio | By Bob Beck
Published May 25, 2022 at 12:24 PM MDT
cheyenne_downtown.jpg
Flickr Creative Commons/She Paused For Thought
/

Wyoming’s economic health continues to slowly improve after the height of the pandemic. Dylan Bainer, a principal economist with the state’s Economic Analysis Division, said the latest report shows Wyoming’s economic health index is up from last year with more workers and higher tax revenue in most sectors.

“It definitely seems to be trending up with only the mining sector still lagging behind. But other than that, most sectors have returned to pre-pandemic levels in terms of employment for example,” said Bainer.

He noted employment in the mining sector is lagging with jobs roughly four thousand below pre-pandemic levels. He’s hopeful that will improve.

Bainer said the positive overall economic picture should continue to grow in the next few months.

“With the tourism sector seemingly being really strong and obviously the summer months are really strong for that sector and employment for all non-mining industries seem to be doing really well,” said Bainer.

Tags

Wyoming Economy Wyoming’s financial outlookemploymenttaxes
Bob Beck
Bob Beck has been News Director of Wyoming Public Radio since 1988. During his time as News Director WPR has won over 100 national, regional and state news awards.
See stories by Bob Beck
Related Content