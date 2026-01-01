Wyoming Candidate Debates and Forums - General Election
Wyoming Public Media is teaming up with Wyoming PBS and Cowboy State Daily for a series of candidate debates ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm election.
Catch them live on Wyoming Public Radio or stream them here or on the Wyoming PBS YouTube channel.
Wednesday, Oct. 14 at the Riverton High School Auditorium
- 7 p.m. — Gubernatorial Debate
- Eric Barlow, Republican
- Rebecca Bextel, Constitution
- Kenneth Casner, Democratic
- 8 p.m. — Secretary of State Debate
- Bryan McCarty, Democratic
- Robert Short, Republican
- Tamara Trujillo, Constitution
Thursday, Oct. 15 at the Riverton High School Auditorium
- 7 p.m. — U.S. House of Representatives Debate
- Jeffrey Haggit, Constitution
- Shawn Johnson, Libertarian
- Lisa Kinney, Democratic
- 8 p.m. — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Debate
- Ana Cordova, Democratic
- Steve Harshman, Republican