Wyoming Candidate Debates and Forums - General Election

Wyoming Public Media is teaming up with Wyoming PBS and Cowboy State Daily for a series of candidate debates ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm election.

Catch them live on Wyoming Public Radio or stream them here or on the Wyoming PBS YouTube channel.

Wednesday, Oct. 14 at the Riverton High School Auditorium

7 p.m. — Gubernatorial Debate

Eric Barlow, Republican Rebecca Bextel, Constitution Kenneth Casner, Democratic

8 p.m. — Secretary of State Debate

Bryan McCarty, Democratic Robert Short, Republican Tamara Trujillo, Constitution



Thursday, Oct. 15 at the Riverton High School Auditorium