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Wyoming Candidate Debates and Forums - General Election

Wyoming Public Media is teaming up with Wyoming PBS and Cowboy State Daily for a series of candidate debates ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm election.

Catch them live on Wyoming Public Radio or stream them here or on the Wyoming PBS YouTube channel.

Wednesday, Oct. 14 at the Riverton High School Auditorium

  • 7 p.m. — Gubernatorial Debate
    • Eric Barlow, Republican
    • Rebecca Bextel, Constitution
    • Kenneth Casner, Democratic
  • 8 p.m. — Secretary of State Debate
    • Bryan McCarty, Democratic
    • Robert Short, Republican
    • Tamara Trujillo, Constitution

Thursday, Oct. 15 at the Riverton High School Auditorium

  • 7 p.m. — U.S. House of Representatives Debate
    • Jeffrey Haggit, Constitution
    • Shawn Johnson, Libertarian
    • Lisa Kinney, Democratic
  • 8 p.m. — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Debate
    • Ana Cordova, Democratic
    • Steve Harshman, Republican