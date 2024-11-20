Northern Arapaho members head to the polls for general election Thursday

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The Northern Arapaho Tribe is holding its general election on Nov. 21. Voters will choose new members for the tribe’s Business Council (NABC), Economic Development Commission and Tribal Committee, which plans and organizes community events.

People can vote at Great Plains Hall in Arapahoe, Blue Sky Hall in Ethete and the Frank B. Wise Building in Fort Washakie. Polling locations are open from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. The election is open to all enrolled Northern Arapaho tribal members 18 and older.

Absentee ballots are available at the Tribal Secretary’s Office in the Aspen Room at Wind River Casino in Riverton. They need to get back to that office on or before election day in order to be counted, and all absentee ballots must be notarized at the time of absentee voting.

Write-in candidates are not allowed in the general election. Newly elected officials will take their oaths of office on Dec. 4 at Great Plains Hall in Arapahoe.

All six seats for the NABC are open. Current Chairman Lloyd Goggles, as well as current council members Jared M. White Bull, Keenan Groesbeck and Kim Whiteman Harjo will advance to the general. Co-chair Karen Returns to War and council member Teresa His Chase did not receive enough votes to advance to the general election.