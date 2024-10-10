© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Primary results: Eastern Shoshone Business Council and Entertainment Committee

Wyoming Public Radio | By Hannah Habermann
Published October 10, 2024 at 12:07 PM MDT
The Eastern Shoshone Tribe’s flag, with an eagle, bison head, eagle feather staffs and roses surrounded by a blue seal against a yellow background.
Eastern Shoshone Tribe

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The Eastern Shoshone Tribe released the official results for the Sept. 17 primary election for the Eastern Shoshone Business Council.

The top six candidates were Latonna L. Snyder, Stanford “Doobie” Ware, Sherry Ferris, Clinton Glick, John Washakie and John St. Clair. They will advance to the general election on Oct. 22 and compete for three open seats.

In the days leading up to the election on Sept. 17, some tribal members expressed concerns with incorrect information on absentee ballots and the replacement of one election judge. Protesters gathered in Fort Washakie to voice their frustrations soon after the election. They also successfully petitioned for an emergency special General Council meeting on Sept. 28 to address the issues, but ultimately did not have enough people present at the meeting to have a quorum and vote for any change to the election process.

The tribe also released the official results for the Eastern Shoshone Entertainment Committee.
