An Indigenous-centered conservation coalition opens a contest to design its logo

This story is part of our new Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The Wind River Water and Buffalo Alliance is looking for a graphic artist to help design their logo. The coalition is based in Fort Washakie on the Wind River Reservation and is made up of tribal agencies, tribal councils and nonprofits working to advance Indigenous-centered conservation.

The group oversees projects that support food sovereignty, river and bison restoration, advocacy and education. It works with elders, young people, leaders and community members from both the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho tribes.

“An artist should convey the sentiments and energy felt when the Tribes are blessed with buffalo,” said Wes Martel, senior Wind River conservation associate at the Greater Yellowstone Coalition. “Water is the gift of life and buffalo strengthen our spiritual connection to the power and energy they bring to our lodges, ceremonies and well-being. Any artist who feels they can convey this message of hope and power is free to submit an entry.”

Indigenous artists are encouraged to submit a design for the logo. More information on design specifications and deliverables can be found here.

The deadline for submissions is May 15th. The first-place design will be awarded $2,500, the second-place design will be awarded $1,000 and the third-place design will be awarded $500. The selected design will be featured on the future Wind River Water and Buffalo Alliance website, media channels and printed materials.