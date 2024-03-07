© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Governor Gordon signs two Indian Child Welfare Act-related bills into law

Wyoming Public Radio | By Hannah Habermann
Published March 7, 2024 at 2:21 PM MST
Kamila Kudelska
/
Wyoming Public Media

This story is part of our new Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Governor Gordon signed two bills related to the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA) into law on March 7th. Last session, the Wyoming legislature created a version of the law for the state when the federal law was under consideration by the Supreme Court. Very broadly, ICWA aims to keep Native children in Native communities in foster care and adoption cases.

Senate File 18 will amend Wyoming’s Safe Haven Law – now, when a parent surrenders a newborn to agencies like fire departments to be put up for adoption, those safe haven providers will be required to ask if the child has any tribal affiliation. If yes, the adoption process would be handed over to the tribe.

Senate File 37 will remove a clause about juvenile delinquency from the state’s ICWA law to bring it into alignment with the federal version of the law.
Indian Child Welfare Act
Hannah Habermann
Hannah Habermann is the rural and tribal reporter for Wyoming Public Radio. She has a degree in Environmental Studies and Non-Fiction Writing from Middlebury College and was the co-creator of the podcast Yonder Lies: Unpacking the Myths of Jackson Hole. Hannah also received the Pattie Layser Greater Yellowstone Creative Writing & Journalism Fellowship from the Wyoming Arts Council in 2021 and has taught backpacking and climbing courses throughout the West.
