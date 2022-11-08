Incumbent democrat Andi LeBeau loses state house district seat on Wind River Reservation

Representative Andi Lebeau (D Riverton) of House District 33 lost her seat to Republican Sarah Penn. Lebeau announced on her Facebook page that she had called Penn and conceded the race. She was the house minority whip for 2021-2022. She was elected into the position in 2019.

The district has some of the state's largest Indigenous communities of Crowhart, Fort Washakie, and Ethete. But also many non-Native farming communities.

Penn is a former nurse in favor of small government and supports former president Donald Trump.