Tribal News

Incumbent democrat Andi LeBeau loses state house district seat on Wind River Reservation

Wyoming Public Radio | By Taylar Stagner
Published November 8, 2022 at 10:21 PM MST
312751670_543215090951523_6705857188002586129_n.jpg
Andi LeBeau Facebook page
/
Democrat Andi LeBeau was elected in 2019, and served as the house minority whip for 2021-2022 session.

Representative Andi Lebeau (D Riverton) of House District 33 lost her seat to Republican Sarah Penn. Lebeau announced on her Facebook page that she had called Penn and conceded the race. She was the house minority whip for 2021-2022. She was elected into the position in 2019.

The district has some of the state's largest Indigenous communities of Crowhart, Fort Washakie, and Ethete. But also many non-Native farming communities.

Penn is a former nurse in favor of small government and supports former president Donald Trump.

Taylar Stagner
Taylar Dawn Stagner is a central Wyoming rural and tribal reporter for Wyoming Public Radio. She has degrees in American Studies, a discipline that interrogates the history and culture of America. She was a Native American Journalist Association Fellow in 2019, and won an Edward R. Murrow Award for her Modern West podcast episode about drag queens in rural spaces in 2021. Stagner is Arapaho and Shoshone.
