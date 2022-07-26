© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Issues
Tribal News

Fire danger on the Wind River Reservation is high

Wyoming Public Radio | By Taylar Stagner
Published July 26, 2022 at 1:15 PM MDT
272524448_301877261967171_2320525265241632967_n.jpg
Wind River Agency
/
BIA
The Wind River Reservation has had 15 fires so far this year. In 2021, fire restrictions were in place from June till October.

Fire restrictions are to be in effect until December of this year or until conditions improve. Officials say fire danger is very high, and could quickly become extreme.

Campfires, fireworks, or burning brush to clear away grass is not allowed.

Micheal LaPoint is with the Bureau of Indian Affairs Forestry and Fire Management. He said there have been 15 fires on the Wind River Reservation this year.

“In the last couple years we've had fewer fires on the reservation and the public has been really good on everything,” he said.

There are exceptions for ceremonial purposes like sweats, and burn barrels with coverings.

LaPoint said most fires on the reservation are caused by burn barrels.

“Just be careful. We are dry, extremely dry. And if you're burning in your burn barrel, make sure it has a screen on top and make sure that you're inspecting your burn barrel does not rusted through it,” he said.

LaPoint also said to clear the surrounding 10ft if using a burn barrel during fire restrictions this summer.

Tags

Tribal News Wind River Reservationfire restrictionsBureau of Indian AffairsFremont County
Taylar Stagner
Taylar Dawn Stagner is a central Wyoming rural and tribal reporter for Wyoming Public Radio. She has degrees in American Studies, a discipline that interrogates the history and culture of America. She was a Native American Journalist Association Fellow in 2019, and won an Edward R. Murrow Award for her Modern West podcast episode about drag queens in rural spaces in 2021. Stagner is Arapaho and Shoshone.
See stories by Taylar Stagner
Related Content