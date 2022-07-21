Northern Arapaho clinic closes after community water pump breaks and Covid-19 numbers increase

Due to a water pump failure the Northern Arapaho clinic Wind River Family and Community Healthcare in Arapahoe had to shut its doors but will reopen next Monday.

The pump failed last Friday and the Arapahoe Community Water system is still under a water advisory. Residents are told to boil their water for 3 minutes before use to prevent disease.

Communications specialist Lisa Yawakie said she wants to remind the community that, while the clinic is closed, the Wind River Reservation still has a mask mandate in effect and to continue to make Covid informed decisions.

“Any buildings within the reservation, they're still required to wear masks inside the buildings and so this is just to help reduce the risk of contracting Covid 19,” she said.

She also wants to remind everyone to continue to make Covid-19 informed decisions as people attend summer events in central Wyoming.

The pharmacy at the Arapahoe clinic will be open Thursday (7/21).