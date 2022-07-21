© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Issues
Tribal News

Northern Arapaho clinic closes after community water pump breaks and Covid-19 numbers increase

Wyoming Public Radio | By Taylar Stagner
Published July 21, 2022 at 5:08 PM MDT
Image from iOS (12).jpg
Taylar Stagner
/
Wyoming Public Media
Wind River Community Healthcare in Arapahoe Summer 2022.

Due to a water pump failure the Northern Arapaho clinic Wind River Family and Community Healthcare in Arapahoe had to shut its doors but will reopen next Monday.

The pump failed last Friday and the Arapahoe Community Water system is still under a water advisory. Residents are told to boil their water for 3 minutes before use to prevent disease.

Communications specialist Lisa Yawakie said she wants to remind the community that, while the clinic is closed, the Wind River Reservation still has a mask mandate in effect and to continue to make Covid informed decisions.

“Any buildings within the reservation, they're still required to wear masks inside the buildings and so this is just to help reduce the risk of contracting Covid 19,” she said.

She also wants to remind everyone to continue to make Covid-19 informed decisions as people attend summer events in central Wyoming.

The pharmacy at the Arapahoe clinic will be open Thursday (7/21).

Tags

Tribal News Wind River CaresArapahoWater ConservationNorthern Arapaho
Taylar Stagner
Taylar Dawn Stagner is a central Wyoming rural and tribal reporter for Wyoming Public Radio. She has degrees in American Studies, a discipline that interrogates the history and culture of America. She was a Native American Journalist Association Fellow in 2019, and won an Edward R. Murrow Award for her Modern West podcast episode about drag queens in rural spaces in 2021. Stagner is Arapaho and Shoshone.
See stories by Taylar Stagner
Related Content