© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Issues
Tribal News

Tribal business park plans move forward in Riverton

Wyoming Public Radio | By Taylar Stagner
Published May 18, 2022 at 6:11 PM MDT
The field between the Honor Farm and Walmart in Riverton, Wyoming.
Taylar Stagner
/

The Eastern Shoshone tribe plans to sell parts of the business park they developed in 2019.

The tribe acquired 300 acres from the state for $3 million dollars. Plans for the business park include a partial sale to a new hospital and a pending sale to Starbucks. That already gives the tribe about two thirds of its money back.

Eastern Shoshone chairman John St. Clair said they are not going to sell all of the land but keep most of it for potential apartments, storage facilities, and the tribe is looking at an event center.

Now, in order to build this and manage it or build it, we're looking at assistance from the city of Riverton, from Fremont County, from the state of Wyoming and then we just hired a grant writer who will be looking at federal assistance,” St. Clair said during a monthly video update.

The business park will be built on old farm land between the state Honor Farm and Walmart in Riverton.

During the acquisition the state of Wyoming had two stipulations. One was that the land could not be put back into tribal trust for the tribe, and that the land could not be used for gaming.

The land has been developed using $800,000 of American Rescue Plan Funds to establish sewer, water and roads in the park.

Tags

Tribal News Eastern ShoshoneIndigenousEastern Shoshone Business CouncilLocal Businesses
Taylar Stagner
Taylar Dawn Stagner is a central Wyoming rural and tribal reporter for Wyoming Public Radio. She has degrees in American Studies, a discipline that interrogates the history and culture of America. She was a Native American Journalist Association Fellow in 2019, and won an Edward R. Murrow Award for her Modern West podcast episode about drag queens in rural spaces in 2021. Stagner is Arapaho and Shoshone.
See stories by Taylar Stagner
Related Content