Tribal business park plans move forward in Riverton

The Eastern Shoshone tribe plans to sell parts of the business park they developed in 2019.

The tribe acquired 300 acres from the state for $3 million dollars. Plans for the business park include a partial sale to a new hospital and a pending sale to Starbucks. That already gives the tribe about two thirds of its money back.

Eastern Shoshone chairman John St. Clair said they are not going to sell all of the land but keep most of it for potential apartments, storage facilities, and the tribe is looking at an event center.

“Now, in order to build this and manage it or build it, we're looking at assistance from the city of Riverton, from Fremont County, from the state of Wyoming and then we just hired a grant writer who will be looking at federal assistance,” St. Clair said during a monthly video update .

The business park will be built on old farm land between the state Honor Farm and Walmart in Riverton.

During the acquisition the state of Wyoming had two stipulations. One was that the land could not be put back into tribal trust for the tribe, and that the land could not be used for gaming.

The land has been developed using $800,000 of American Rescue Plan Funds to establish sewer, water and roads in the park.