Federal Funds on the road to Wyoming

As part of a $61 billion funding plan under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Wyoming will receive $403 million for automobile and road focused improvements. Seeing a total increase of about $17 billion from last year, the federal program will go to “long-needed major improvements” around the country according to Transportation Secreatary Pete Buttiegieg.

“We are proud to deliver funding to modernize roads and bridges across America--strengthening our supply chains, creating good-paying jobs, and connecting Americans to every corner of this country,” said Buttiegieg.

For Wyoming, spending has been divided into several different programs. The most costly project will be the National Highway Performance Program, a statewide safety review program, coming in at nearly $200 million. Three other programs focus on highway improvements, two for meeting environmental standards, one for electric vehicle infrastructure, one for city infrastructure, one for weather resilience, one for bridge repair and one for other transportation infrastructure spending as the state sees necessary.

The discretionary spending of federal funds by states is something the Biden administration highlighted while announcing the increase in infrastructure spending. “These historic investments in American infrastructure give States the flexibility they need to determine how to allocate funds for a range of transportation projects,” said Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt. “ Such as improving safety for all road users, replacing aging bridges, and reducing carbon emissions.”

These funds come amidst Wyoming receiving a range of other federal dollars for broadband expansion, power grid upgrades, and railroad improvements.