© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
A place where stories, music, culture, & people all come together. Wyoming Public Media — donate today.
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions

Federal Funds on the road to Wyoming

Wyoming Public Radio | By Jordan Uplinger
Published October 12, 2023 at 4:42 PM MDT
road trip, the west, rocky mountains, interstate highway system
CGP Grey
/
Flickr
A view of Wyoming's highway, soon to be under repair and upgrade

As part of a $61 billion funding plan under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Wyoming will receive $403 million for automobile and road focused improvements. Seeing a total increase of about $17 billion from last year, the federal program will go to “long-needed major improvements” around the country according to Transportation Secreatary Pete Buttiegieg.

“We are proud to deliver funding to modernize roads and bridges across America--strengthening our supply chains, creating good-paying jobs, and connecting Americans to every corner of this country,” said Buttiegieg.

For Wyoming, spending has been divided into several different programs. The most costly project will be the National Highway Performance Program, a statewide safety review program, coming in at nearly $200 million. Three other programs focus on highway improvements, two for meeting environmental standards, one for electric vehicle infrastructure, one for city infrastructure, one for weather resilience, one for bridge repair and one for other transportation infrastructure spending as the state sees necessary.

The discretionary spending of federal funds by states is something the Biden administration highlighted while announcing the increase in infrastructure spending. “These historic investments in American infrastructure give States the flexibility they need to determine how to allocate funds for a range of transportation projects,” said Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt. “ Such as improving safety for all road users, replacing aging bridges, and reducing carbon emissions.”

These funds come amidst Wyoming receiving a range of other federal dollars for broadband expansion, power grid upgrades, and railroad improvements.

Tags
Transportation Infrastructurefederal fundingtransportation
Jordan Uplinger
Jordan Uplinger was born in NJ but has traveled since 2013 for academic study and work in Oklahoma, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. He gained experience in a multitude of areas, including general aviation, video editing, and political science. In 2021, Jordan's travels brought him to find work with the Wyoming Conservation Corps as a member of Americorps. After a season with WCC, Jordan continued his Americorps service with the local non-profit, Feeding Laramie Valley. His deep interest in the national discourse on class, identity, American politics and the state of material conditions globally has led him to his current internship with Wyoming Public Radio and NPR.
See stories by Jordan Uplinger
Related Content