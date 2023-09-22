Funds continue to flow for Wyoming infrastructure improvements

A continuing project by the federal government to modernize much of the United States' infrastructure has resulted in over $1 million in broadband expansion efforts and over $8 million in a grid resilience initiative.

Investments like this have become more common as the Biden administration works to spend over $300 billion across the country in modernization projects. $2.8 billion is being directed to Wyoming alone, investing in projects like a new nuclear plant , an energy transmission project and airport infrastructure . This latest round of spending was focused on two areas: upgrading Wyoming’s electrical grid and expanding broadband connectivity.

Grants for improvements in Wyoming’s electrical grid came from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) under the Grid Resilience State and Tribal Formula Grants program. Awarded to the Wyoming Energy Authority, the purpose of the funds is to improve weatherization as Patrick Millan, State Energy Program Manager explained.

“So it's [improving] resilience to wildfires, any kind of weather events that may disrupt our electric grid, so we don't lose any power for our customers in the state,” Millan said.

Such a task consists of finding contractors for the replacement of old infrastructure as well as upgrades to existing infrastructure. The Wyoming Energy Authority will remain in talks with the Department of Energy as they begin the search process. Additionally, funds will go toward an effort to mitigate electricity costs to rural customers in the state.

As for internet expansion, those funds were awarded by the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA). After applying for funding, Visionary Communications LLC was chosen as the developer for a middle mile project in Campbell County.

Middle mile refers to the infrastructure needed to bring internet connectivity to an area, but not the part of the process that directly connects households to the internet. It’s the bridge between the user and the systems needed to connect to the internet.

The project is just 11.5 miles but will spend roughly $1.2 million in the development of Oriva Hills, west of Gillette. Two new towers, improvements to an existing tower, and developments to increase the capacity for fiber in a rural area will create the infrastructure necessary for a later last mile project. Last mile refers to the process of connecting individual homes, businesses, and properties to new broadband infrastructure.