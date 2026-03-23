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According to NPR, “Gasoline prices are still rising as the Iran war stretches into its third week.” What do you predict the impacts will be on your summer travel plans?

Wyoming Public Radio
Published March 23, 2026 at 3:35 PM MDT
Gasoline Pump
Lindsey Wasson
/
AP
A customer fuels up with regular gasoline priced at $5.29 at a Chevron gas station in Bellevue, Wash., on March 13.

According to NPR, “Gasoline prices are still rising as the Iran war stretches into its third week.”

What do you predict the impacts will be on your summer travel plans?

Related story: Gasoline prices are still rising as the Iran war stretches into its third week

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