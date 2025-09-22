© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Comedian Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension from ABC television generated a national debate on the First Amendment. Do you think that the government has the right to control political speech on over-the-air broadcasts?

Wyoming Public Radio
Published September 22, 2025 at 8:08 AM MDT
Jimmy Kimmel speaks onstage while hosting the 96th Annual Academy Awards in March 2024. Labor unions, free speech groups, and fellow entertainers are rallying around him after ABC suspended his late-night show on Wednesday.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Comedian Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension from ABC television generated a national debate on the First Amendment.

Do you think that the government has the right to control political speech on over-the-air broadcasts?

