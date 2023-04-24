What are your thoughts on the proposed TerraPower nuclear plant in Kemmerer, Wyoming?
Note:
TerraPower is expected to break ground in the coming months on one of their facilities for the proposed nuclear plant in Kemmerer. As of now, there isn’t a fuel source yet for the plant – which is delaying the opening until 2030 at least. For more information visit
WPR story: The opening of TerraPower’s nuclear plant in Kemmerer will be delayed by two years.