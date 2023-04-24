What are your thoughts on the proposed TerraPower nuclear plant in Kemmerer, Wyoming?

TerraPower is expected to break ground in the coming months on one of their facilities for the proposed nuclear plant in Kemmerer. As of now, there isn’t a fuel source yet for the plant – which is delaying the opening until 2030 at least. For more information visit

WPR story: The opening of TerraPower’s nuclear plant in Kemmerer will be delayed by two years.

