Amid criticism, plans are continuing to track spending at this year’s National High School Finals RodeoThe Campbell County Joint Powers Lodging Tax Board voted 5-1 at a special meeting on April 26 to move forward with a contract with Zartico, a Utah-based geofencing software company that will track spending habits during this year’s National High School Finals Rodeo (NHSFR) in July. While some in the community were supportive, other questioned the need, constitutionality, and intent behind these plans.