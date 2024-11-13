The University of Wyoming football team will travel to Fort Collins to take on rival Colorado State

The Wyoming football team is coming off of a 10-point-comeback win against New Mexico two weeks ago. A game where the Cowboy offense found life and broke many season records en route to scoring 49 points.

The offense will look for that spark against the Rams, who are 6-3 this season and undefeated in Mountain West Conference play. Head coach Jay Sawvel has committed to sticking with redshirt freshman quarterback, Kaden Anderson. Running back Harrison Waylee will be in the lineup for the second time this season. He had 170 yards and a touchdown in his season debut against New Mexico.

Sawvel said the border war has a deeper meaning as a first-year head coach.

“I’m excited about this. When you become a head coach, these are the games you're most excited about and these are the games that you look forward to,” said Sawvel.

He continued on to say how important it is to a coach’s legacy to win the boot, “people look back on [former head coach] Craig Bohl’s time in Wyoming and one thing they see is he was 7-3 in this game.”

The Cowboys have won the last three matchups against the Rams. However, this year should be a dogfight to the end. The Rams have won their last four games, all against conference opponents, by a touchdown or more.

The game will be in Fort Collins on Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. and broadcast on CBS Sports.