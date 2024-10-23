© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
The Cowboys men’s cross country team ranks 20th nationally this week

Wyoming Public Radio | By Jack O'Neil
Published October 23, 2024 at 2:02 PM MDT
Junior Jacob White leading the rest of the team alongside Mason Norman in a race outside against Colorado State University.
UW Athletics
Junior Jacob White racing alongside teammate Mason Norman

The University of Wyoming men’s cross country team ranked 20th in the nation this week. This is the first time they’ve been ranked this season.

The team finished 12th out of 32 teams at the pre-nationals meet last week in Madison, Wisconsin. This was ahead of eight ranked teams in the meet, which is what propelled them in the rankings.

Junior Jacob White was the Cowboy’s top finisher in the 8k, crossing the line in 38th out of 251 runners. White has been the top runner for the team all year and has been named the Mountain West Conference athlete of the week twice this year.

“We’ve put in so much work, and the boys are hungry for it. And so these bigger teams we’re not scared of them,” said senior Oggy Goll after the race.

The Cowboys are slated to race again at the Mountain West Conference Championships on Nov. 1 at 10:45 a.m. in Colorado Springs. The team finished in fourth last year and looks to improve that standing this year.

“We just want to make it to nationals,” Goll said. “We’re going to keep our heads down on the grindstone and just perform.”
