Matt Axton and Badmoon kicked off their tour on Wyoming Sounds.
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Matt Axton and Badmoon on Wyoming Sounds
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Matt Axton and Badmoon
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Matt Axton and Badmoon
Matt Axton and Badmoon kicked off their tour on Wyoming Sounds.
Matt Axton is a gifted Americana singer, songwriter, guitarist and band leader with a rich family history in country and rock and roll. Matt talked with Grady Kirkpatrick about the Axton music legacy and played a set with his band Badmoon as they kicked off their western tour in Laramie.