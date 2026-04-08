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Welcome to Wyoming Sounds

Matt Axton and Badmoon kicked off their tour on Wyoming Sounds.

Published April 8, 2026 at 3:16 PM MDT
Matt Axton and Badmoon on Wyoming Sounds
1 of 3  — Matt Axton Badmoon n GK.jpg
Matt Axton and Badmoon on Wyoming Sounds
Matt Axton and Badmoon
2 of 3  — Matt Axton.jpg
Matt Axton and Badmoon
Matt Axton and Badmoon
3 of 3  — Taylor Matt A Austin.jpg
Matt Axton and Badmoon

Matt Axton and Badmoon kicked off their tour on Wyoming Sounds.

Matt Axton is a gifted Americana singer, songwriter, guitarist and band leader with a rich family history in country and rock and roll. Matt talked with Grady Kirkpatrick about the Axton music legacy and played a set with his band Badmoon as they kicked off their western tour in Laramie.

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