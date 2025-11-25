The King is Back-Luke Bell

Coming up Wednesday November 26th at 11:15am on Wyoming Sounds,

hear new music from Luke Bell's posthumous release The King is Back.

Grady Kirkpatrick talks with Carol Bell, Luke's mom, about the new release,

Luke's childhood days and the Luke Bell Memorial Affordable Counseling Program.

The King Is Back, compiles all of the unreleased recordings he left behind after tragically passing away in 2022. Tracked between November 2013 and August 2016, the collection captures Bell in his artistic prime. The album was assembled by Luke's mother Carol Bell and manager Brian Buchanan, with assistance from his sister Jane Bell and Tiffany Buchanan, and produced by Andrija Tokic, Stephen Daly, Justin Frances and Luke Bell, who wrote all 28 songs. The King Is Back is now available for purchase digitally, on CD, and double LP pressed on cloud colored vinyl in a deluxe gatefold jacket, and includes a 24-page lyric booklet with photos and heartfelt liner notes written by Carol Bell.

Luke Bell Website

