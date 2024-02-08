Where Ya Been? The Odyssey and Elegy of Luke Bell-Trailer

Kevin Romeo of Rhino Media is producing a documentary film on the late Luke Bell from Cody, Wyoming.

Luke was an incredibly talented singer, songwriter, and performer that we lost too soon. We were fortunate to have Luke Bell perform in the Wyoming Public Media studios and during a live broadcast at Cheyenne Frontier Days. We also enjoyed sharing his music with our audience from his self-titled album. I could segue a Luke Bell song next to any of the country greats from Jimmie Rodgers and Hank Williams to Merle Haggard and Willie Nelson. Luke Bell was authentic, and genuine and he could yodel.

We look forward to the documentary film Where Ya Been? The Odyssey and Elegy of Luke Bell coming later this year. Enjoy the trailer in the meantime.

Grady Kirkpatrick- Wyoming Public Media