Retro Cocktail Hour events in Wyoming in August
RETRO COCKTAIL HOUR PARTY IN JACKSONA Benefit for Wyoming Public Media
Date/Time: Thursday, August 15th, from 7-9 pm
Location: Elks Lodge in Jackson, Wyoming
Attire: Retro attire (optional)
Music: Retro Cocktail music/Darrell Brogdon DJ
Refreshments: Serving hors d’oeuvres. Cash bar.
Tickets: $120 (early bird price). On sale through the University of Wyoming Box Office. Limited tickets are available.
BUY TICKETS FOR THE JACKSON SHOW
RETRO COCKTAIL HOUR PARTY IN CODYA Benefit for Wyoming Public Media
Date/Time: Thursday, August 17th, from 7-9 pm
Location: Buffalo Bill Center of the West - Cody, Wyoming
Attire: Retro attire (optional)
Music: Retro Cocktail music/Darrell Brogdon DJ
Refreshments: Serving hors d’oeuvres. Cash bar.
Tickets: $75 (early bird price). On sale through the University of Wyoming Box Office. Limited tickets available
- UW ticket office hours (12-4 pm, Monday - Friday)
- Give us a call at (307)766-6666 during business hours