© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Welcome to Wyoming Sounds
Studio Sessions

Edie Carey & Sarah Sample on Wyoming Sounds.

By Grady Kirkpatrick
Published November 19, 2024 at 1:36 PM MST
Edie Carey and Sarah Sample
Edie Carey and Sarah Sample

Edie Carey and Sarah Sample are back together singing beautiful harmonies. They played songs from their new album on Wyoming Sounds. Their first collaboration was in 2014 when they recorded ‘Til the Morning: Lullabies and Songs of Comfort. They’ve recorded a follow up, titled Lantern in the Dark: Songs of Comfort and Lullabies.  The duo’s new offering combines originals like their first-ever co-write “In My Arms," Sample’s “Shine," and Carey’s “All the Ways You Comfort Me," and “Heaven Now” — with standards like the Beatles’ “Blackbird,” Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time,” Dylan’s “To Make You Feel My Love,” and Wilco’s “My Darling.”

Studio Sessions
Stay Connected
Grady Kirkpatrick
Grady has taken a circuitous route from his hometown of Kansas City to Wyoming. Sometime after the London Bridge had fallen down, he moved to Arizona and attended Arizona State University and actually graduated from Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff. ("He's a Lumberjack and he's OK……..!") He began his radio career in Prescott in 1982 and eventually returned to Kansas City where he continued in radio through the summer of 1991. Public Radio and the Commonwealth of Kentucky beckoned him to the bluegrass state where he worked as Operations/Program Manager at WKMS in Murray and WNKU in Highland Heights just across the Ohio from Cincinnati.
See stories by Grady Kirkpatrick