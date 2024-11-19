Edie Carey & Sarah Sample on Wyoming Sounds.

Edie Carey and Sarah Sample are back together singing beautiful harmonies. They played songs from their new album on Wyoming Sounds. Their first collaboration was in 2014 when they recorded ‘Til the Morning: Lullabies and Songs of Comfort. They’ve recorded a follow up, titled Lantern in the Dark: Songs of Comfort and Lullabies. The duo’s new offering combines originals like their first-ever co-write “In My Arms," Sample’s “Shine," and Carey’s “All the Ways You Comfort Me," and “Heaven Now” — with standards like the Beatles’ “Blackbird,” Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time,” Dylan’s “To Make You Feel My Love,” and Wilco’s “My Darling.”