Welcome to Wyoming Sounds
Americana trio The Boom and the Bust on Wyoming Sounds.

By Grady Kirkpatrick
Published November 19, 2024 at 1:27 PM MST
Wyoming musicians Michelle Humber and Nate Curry

Pinedale, Wyoming musicians Michelle Humber and Nate Curry quickly connected over songwriting when they met fifteen years ago. They released their first album together as The Boom and The Bust. Recorded in an old, Wyoming ranch house with longtime friend, drummer, and producer Ryan Ptasnik, Embers, contains both new tunes and songs that have been burning for years. They played songs from the new album live on Wyoming Sounds with Grady Kirkpatrick.

https://theboomandthebust.com/

Studio Sessions
Grady Kirkpatrick
Grady has taken a circuitous route from his hometown of Kansas City to Wyoming. Sometime after the London Bridge had fallen down, he moved to Arizona and attended Arizona State University and actually graduated from Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff. ("He's a Lumberjack and he's OK……..!") He began his radio career in Prescott in 1982 and eventually returned to Kansas City where he continued in radio through the summer of 1991. Public Radio and the Commonwealth of Kentucky beckoned him to the bluegrass state where he worked as Operations/Program Manager at WKMS in Murray and WNKU in Highland Heights just across the Ohio from Cincinnati.
See stories by Grady Kirkpatrick