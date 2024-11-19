Americana trio The Boom and the Bust on Wyoming Sounds.

Pinedale, Wyoming musicians Michelle Humber and Nate Curry quickly connected over songwriting when they met fifteen years ago. They released their first album together as The Boom and The Bust. Recorded in an old, Wyoming ranch house with longtime friend, drummer, and producer Ryan Ptasnik, Embers, contains both new tunes and songs that have been burning for years. They played songs from the new album live on Wyoming Sounds with Grady Kirkpatrick.

https://theboomandthebust.com/