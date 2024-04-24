Eli Lev stops by Wyoming Sounds!

Hailing from Maryland, Eli Lev is a singer, songwriter, and musician. He’s been everywhere – from Andorra to Australia, California to Maine, and places between and beyond! Before his show in downtown Laramie, he stopped by Wyoming Public Radio to delight listeners with great conversation and bright, soulful songs. His music projects include Four Directions, Walk.Talk.Dance.Sing., and a new EP titled Present Journey. You can follow Eli Lev on his musical journey as a LEVITATOR, and don’t miss singing along live!

