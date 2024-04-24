© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Eli Lev stops by Wyoming Sounds!

Published April 24, 2024 at 4:17 PM MDT
Melaina Nielson, Wyoming Sounds host

Hailing from Maryland, Eli Lev is a singer, songwriter, and musician. He’s been everywhere – from Andorra to Australia, California to Maine, and places between and beyond! Before his show in downtown Laramie, he stopped by Wyoming Public Radio to delight listeners with great conversation and bright, soulful songs. His music projects include Four Directions, Walk.Talk.Dance.Sing., and a new EP titled Present Journey. You can follow Eli Lev on his musical journey as a LEVITATOR, and don’t miss singing along live!

