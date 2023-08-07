Award winning acoustic duo Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley on the Ranch Breakfast Show
Nashville based duo Trey Hensley (guitar /vocals) and Rob Ickes (dobro) played live on the Ranch Breakfast Show, pictured here with host, Kelli Trujillo (center).
Live on the Ranch Breakfast Show with Kelli Trujillo - Nashville based duo Trey Hensley (left-guitar/vocals) and Rob Ickes (right-dobro)
Nashville based duo Rob Ickes (dobro) and Trey Hensley (guitar /vocals) played live on the Ranch Breakfast Show with Kelli Trujillo. The studio session came in between shows at Gem City Nights and The SOK Gallery in Laramie.