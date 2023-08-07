© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Studio Sessions

Award winning acoustic duo Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley on the Ranch Breakfast Show

By Kelli Trujillo
Published August 7, 2023 at 4:51 PM MDT
Nashville based duo Trey Hensley (guitar /vocals) and Rob Ickes (dobro) played live on the Ranch Breakfast Show, pictured here with host, Kelli Trujillo (center).
1 of 2  — Trey Kelli Rob.jpg
Nashville based duo Trey Hensley (guitar /vocals) and Rob Ickes (dobro) played live on the Ranch Breakfast Show, pictured here with host, Kelli Trujillo (center).
Wyoming Public Media
Live on the Ranch Breakfast Show with Kelli Trujillo - Nashville based duo Trey Hensley (left-guitar/vocals) and Rob Ickes (right-dobro)
2 of 2  — RBS Trey and Rob.jpg
Live on the Ranch Breakfast Show with Kelli Trujillo - Nashville based duo Trey Hensley (left-guitar/vocals) and Rob Ickes (right-dobro)
Wyoming Public Media

Nashville based duo Rob Ickes (dobro) and Trey Hensley (guitar /vocals) played live on the Ranch Breakfast Show with Kelli Trujillo. The studio session came in between shows at Gem City Nights and The SOK Gallery in Laramie.

Studio Sessions
Stay Connected
Kelli Trujillo
Kelli Trujillo came to Wyoming for graduate school, and earned both MS and PhD degrees in geology and paleontology from the University of Wyoming. She loved Wyoming so much she decided to stay, and now teaches science and math at Laramie County Community College.
See stories by Kelli Trujillo