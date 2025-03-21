One of the final interviews by Al Simpson

Today on the show, we’re going to take a break from the breaking news cycle. Instead, we'll hear one of the final interviews given by longtime Wyoming US Senator Al Simpson, who died in Cody on March 14th. Jim Raymond and Jim Jones are co-hosts of the podcast JimJam. The podcast focuses on the transition from work life to retired life. Back in December, they went to the home of Al and Anne Simpson. They spent a day interviewing both of them. We will listen to the full conversation with Al.

