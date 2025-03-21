© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Open Spaces

One of the final interviews by Al Simpson

By Kamila Kudelska
Published March 21, 2025 at 5:54 PM MDT
A black-and-white photo of a white man, smiling, balding, wearing a suit and tie.
U.S. Senate Historical Office
    Today on the show, we’re going to take a break from the breaking news cycle. Instead, we'll hear one of the final interviews given by longtime Wyoming US Senator Al Simpson, who died in Cody on March 14th. Jim Raymond and Jim Jones are co-hosts of the podcast JimJam. The podcast focuses on the transition from work life to retired life. Back in December, they went to the home of Al and Anne Simpson. They spent a day interviewing both of them. We will listen to the full conversation with Al.

Kamila Kudelska
Kamila has worked for public radio stations in California, New York, France and Poland. Originally from New York City, she loves exploring new places. Kamila received her master in journalism from Columbia University. She has won a regional Murrow award for her reporting on mental health and firearm owners. During her time leading the Wyoming Public Media newsroom, reporters have won multiple PMJA, Murrow and Top of the Rockies Excellence in Journalism Awards. In her spare time, she enjoys exploring the surrounding areas with her two pups and husband.
